3 Valley counties receiving $13.4 million in CARES funding

HARRISBURG – Three Valley counties are receiving big federal aid, thanks to the legislature passing a bill to distribute $2.6 billion in federal CARES funding. Valley State Representative Lynda Schelgel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) and State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) say Northumberland, Snyder, and Montour counties will receive $13.4 million total in CARES funding.

The state lawmakers say Northumberland County will receive about $8.2 million, Snyder is getting $3.6 million, and Montour is receiving $1.6 million. The funding can be used for increased costs due to COVID-19, small business assistance, municipal and community assistance, behavioral health and substance use disorder, broadband development and for non-profits.