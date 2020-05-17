3 new Valley COVID-19 cases, PA over 4,400 deaths

HARRISBURG – Only three new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Valley, but Pennsylvania’s death total is now over 4,400. In its daily update Sunday, the state Department of Health confirmed 15 more deaths, along with 623 new cases, for a statewide total of over 62,000.

Of the new Valley cases, Northumberland County has two more people who have tested positive for total of 141, and Union County has one more for a total 47 and one death. Montour remains the same at 50 and one death, and Snyder County continues to stay away from new cases, still at 33 and two deaths.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County has 336 cases and 33 deaths, Lycoming has 147 and seven deaths, and Schuylkill has 525 and 15 deaths. Dauphin County has 963 cases and 39 deaths, and remains at Juniata 94 cases and one death

There were no changes in hospital ventilator or nursing home numbers.