3 new local COVID cases, but about 1,600 new across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG – Only three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Valley, but the statewide number of positives is up nearly 1,600. In Friday’s daily update, the state Department of Health says Pennsylvania now has over 38,000 cases and is approaching 1,500 confirmed deaths.

Two more cases have been confirmed in Northumberland County where have been 84 positive tests. There is one new case in each Union County and Snyder County, they each have 31 positive tests. There were no increases again in Montour.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County is up to 252 cases and seven deaths, Lycoming is up to 48, and Schuylkill has reached 300 cases with five deaths. Dauphin is up to 468 cases and 19 deaths and Juniata now has 77 cases.

The state says there are over 147,000 people who have tested negative to date. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.