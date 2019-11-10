3 arrested after shooting in Milton

MILTON – Three suspects have been arrested after a shooting in Milton Sunday afternoon. Emergency responders tell us the arrests took place on Route 405, where Mifflinburg and Point Township Police, and Milton state police assisted Milton Borough Police. The Daily Item reports the shooting was first reported around 3:40 pm.

The Daily Item says a victim was reportedly down on a sidewalk along Elm Street, just off Broadway in Milton. The suspects were captured about 15 minutes later. The Daily Item says there is no word on the victim’s condition.