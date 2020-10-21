2nd positive COVID-19 case reported this week in Shikellamy schools, 4th overall

SUNBURY – The Shikellamy School District is reporting its second positive COVID-19 case this week, and fourth overall. Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle says a positive case has been reported from a student at Oaklyn Elementary School. The student was last in school Monday, and the district is notifying the families involved in contact tracing.

Bendle says Oaklyn Elementary will remain open. This is the second time the district has reported a positive case this week, after a case at Shikellamy High School was reported earlier in the week. There have been two positive cases at the high school, one at Chief Shikellamy, and one at Oaklyn Elementary.