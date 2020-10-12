2nd positive COVID-19 case reported in Shikellamy School District

SUNBURY – A second student in the Shikellamy School District has tested positive for COVID-19. Shikellamy Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle says the district received notice of the positive case of a student at Chief Shikellamy Elementary School. The student was last in school Monday, October 5. The district says according to the state Department of Health, school can remain open. The district is also contacting families whose child would’ve been in class with the student.

Bendle says the district continues working with the health department, but precautions such as wearing face coverings and isolating/removing anyone with symptoms continues to help mitigate the spread. The first positive COVID-19 case was reported at Shikellamy High School in early September.