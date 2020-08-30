2nd positive COVID-19 case at Mount Carmel, schools closed Monday

MOUNT CARMEL – A second positive COVID-19 case has been reported in the Mount Carmel Area School District, prompting the district to close its buildings Monday. In a letter on the district website, Mount Carmel Superintendent Pete Cheddar the district will be closed to all students and staff, and there will also be no extra circular activities Monday. Cheddar says there will be additional deep cleaning to all buildings during this time.

Cheddar says starting Tuesday and Wednesday this week, there will be two days of virtual instruction at the Junior-Senior High School only. He says the district’s hope is to return to full in-person instruction in the high school by Thursday. The elementary school will remain open to all students that chose in-person instruction starting this Tuesday.

Students attending the Northumberland County Career and Tech Center will have class as originally scheduled Monday.

The first case at Mount Carmel was reported Friday.