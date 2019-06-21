2nd person dies from I-80 crash

DANVILLE – A second person has died as a result of deadly multi-vehicle accidents along Interstate 80 Wednesday. 76-year-old Kathryn Malon of Cambria County died Wednesday, according to Geisinger. Earlier we told you 74-year-old Earl McCormick Jr. of Berwick was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday.

The two crashes occurred on I-80 in Northumberland County between Exits 224 near Danville, and 212B, which is the I-180/Milton exit. Northumberland County Communications says the crashes occurred just before 1:30 p.m. during a heavy rain.