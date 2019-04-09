2nd person accused of using children in drug deals

MILTON – A second person is facing charges in a Milton marijuana operation that allegedly used children. The Daily Item reports Paggie Neiman of Milton has been charged with endangering the welfare of children and two counts of corruption of minors. Police say Neiman’s boyfriend, Craig Lytle of Milton is already jailed facing similar charges.

The Daily Item says Milton borough police seized 715 grams of marijuana Saturday from a Milton home, plus over $1,900 in cash. Those discoveries stemmed from a tip Friday from Milton Area School District resource officer Dan Embeck that two students were conducting drug transactions.