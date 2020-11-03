2nd Danville Middle School student tests positive for COVID-19

DANVILLE – A second Danville Middle School student has tested positive for COVID-19, the second in that building in a week. In an alert to parents, Superintendent Dr. Ricki Boyle says the student was last in school Monday morning. Contact tracing has been completed and parents of students who need to quarantine have been notified. The school will still remain open.

Dr. Boyle is also reminding all families to use the district’s ‘Cleared4School’ app daily to determine if their child displays any virus symptoms. She says it’s especially important after trick-or-treating activities over the weekend.