295 pounds of marijuana seized in Union County traffic stop

UNDATED—State troopers seized 295 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop Thursday in Union County.

According to The Daily Item, the marijuana was sealed and stuffed into seven hockey bags and discovered in a pick-up driven by a Canadian man. Troopers said 30-year-old Wei Shouquan, told investigators he was paid $3,000 to drive the suspected marijuana from Michigan to New York.

Troopers initiated a traffic stop when Shouquan was observed driving 80 mph in a 70 mph zone.

Shouquan was charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary traffic violation for exceeding the speed limit.

He was arraigned and jailed in Union County prison in lieu of $200,000 bail.