28 new Valley cases, 15 in Northumberland County

HARRISBURG – 28 new Valley cases have been confirmed, with a little more than half of those in Northumberland County. In its daily update Saturday, the state Department of Health confirmed 15 new Northumberland County cases at 799 since the start of the pandemic and 43 deaths. Among seven county long-term care facilities, there are now 201 resident cases overall, 65 overall staff cases, and now 41 deaths.

Six new Snyder County cases have been confirmed at 203 overall and three deaths. There are also now nine total resident cases and three total staff cases and no deaths in a long-term care facility.

Five new Union County cases have also been confirmed at 425 overall and six deaths, and Montour County has two new cases at 160 overall and five deaths.

In Valley hospitals, there are seven patients at Geisinger Danville, and five patients each at Geisinger Shamokin and Evangelical Community Hospital. There remain no patients on ventilators.

Statewide, 920 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to over 143,000, of which 82% have recovered. 25 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 7,800.

In 19-24 year-old cases in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 69 percent of cases so far in September.

York County is reporting an increase of 129 cases.

There are 1,664,000 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 10,056 of our total cases are among health care workers.