27th District State Senate debate on WKOK; candidates talk pandemic response

WKOK hosted a 27th District State Senate election forum recently on WKOK's On The Mark program and one of the topics was Pennsylvania's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When candidates were asked what they would have done differently if they were Governor, or what fixes might prevent division on a response like this in the future, incumbent Republican John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) said it wasn’t so divided in the beginning.

He says in early April, Governor Tom Wolf went his own way with the business waiver process which was a disaster, “For awhile we were the only state in the country that didn’t allow construction. We were the only state in the country that didn’t allow real estate sales, purchases, or rentals. We were the only state in the country that didn’t allow auto sales or leases. When 49 other states are doing it and you’re not, those are things I would have done differently as Governor.”

Democratic candidate Michelle Siegel of Selinsgrove says “politics” prevented and still is preventing businesses from getting the PPE and funding they need, “It’s tough. It’s hard. This isn’t easy. And, what’s coming, the case spike in rural is going to be devastating and we’re not prepared because our legislature is sitting on money. Millions of dollars, that is supposed to be going to us. It’s the people, our taxes are paying for this, it belongs to us.”

