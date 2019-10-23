27th District Democratic state senate candidate begins campaign

SUNBURY – A Selinsgrove resident has announced she’s running for state senate to represent the 27th district on the Democratic ticket. Michelle Siegel, who’s both a Selinsgrove High School and Susquehanna University graduate, talked about her campaign getting a head start on WKOK Sunrise.

She says the campaign’s main goal is to actually talk to constituents and make sure their voice is actually heard, “I don’t see that very much, especially around here. I think people are reaching out and want their government to help them, and Harrisburg is often very silent, and not necessarily doing the things that are in the best interest of the average worker in Central Pennsylvania.”

Siegel says some issues she’s most concerned about involve health care and people maintaining jobs, “One in two PA residents are struggling to afford healthcare, you have four in five worried about the cost of it. You have 8,000 manufacturing jobs that were lost in the past year in Pennsylvania. you have 6,000 farms that have gone as of 2017 in PA, and I think this is leading to the reason why there is so much anger right now.”

Siegel is also a member of the Rivertown Coalition, Climate Reality Project, and is the State Committee Representative for the Snyder County Democratic Committee. She is running in the 27th district next year, republican John Gordner is the incumbent in that office. You can hear more comments from Seigel on the WKOK Podcast page, or visit WKOK on Apple Podcasts or Google Play and subscribe.