$250,000 bail for man arrested after shooting at vehicle

HERNDON – Bail is set at $250,000 for a Herndon man who was heavily intoxicated when he fired several shots at a vehicle Sunday.

Stonington state police say 53-year-old Timothy Lubold fired several shots with a .22 caliber rifle at a vehicle driven by a Dornsife man as the victim was leaving Lubold’s home. Troopers say according to the victim, Lubold invited him over for a cookout, but became heavily intoxicated and began acting erratic.

Lubold then demanded both his live-in girlfriend and the victim leave his home, and then fired the gun. Troopers then obtained an arrest warrant and eventually took Lubold into custody. Lubold’s rifle and a vehicle were seized. He’s now in Northumberland County Prison on $250,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is pending.