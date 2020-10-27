24 new Valley COVID-19 cases, over 2,700 new statewide cases

HARRISBURG – 24 new Valley cases of COVID-19 are being reported, along with one new Montour County death, and over 2,700 new statewide cases. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health said there were 14 new Northumberland County cases at 1,517 since the start of the pandemic and 111 deaths. Montour County has one new death at 11 and one new case at 269 overall.

Snyder County has nine new cases at 483 overall and 17 deaths. Union has one less case than reported Monday, down from 700 to 699 overall and 11 deaths.

At SCI Coal Township, there are now 95 active inmate cases and four active staff cases, that is an increase of four cases. At Allenwood Federal Penitentiary, they are down to nine active inmate cases and 12 active staff cases, and Lewisburg Penitentiary remains with four active inmate cases and one active staff.

At Valley universities, Bloomsburg has reported no new cases among students and staff, remaining at 362 total student cases and four total staff cases. Bucknell remains with 10 active cases and 29 total, forcing all virtual classes this week, a shelter-in-place order and other new restrictions. Susquehanna still has no active cases, remaining at 14 total.

Statewide, 2,751 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to over 198,000, of which 77% have recovered. 23 new deaths have also been confirmed, and the state death toll is over 8,600. Over 1,100 statewide hospitalizations remain, along with 110 on ventilators.

In Valley long-term care facilities:

Among 9 Northumberland County facilities – 397 total resident cases, 129 total staff cases and 97 deaths (no changes Tuesday); Mountain View Coal Township has 5 active cases -1 among residents, 4 among staff, with 266 total cases (no changes Tuesday)

In a Snyder County facility – 83 total resident cases (one additional case Tuesday), 16 total staff cases and 12 deaths

In a Montour County facility – 80 total resident cases, 20 total staff cases, and five deaths (no changes Tuesday); there’s also 68 active Grandview cases (updated Tuesday) – 5 employees, 63 residents (176 total-updated Tuesday)

Among seven Union County facilities – 28 total resident cases, nine total staff cases, and two deaths (no changes Tuesday)

At Valley hospitals, updated Tuesday:

Geisinger Danville – 13 patients, two on ventilators, that is unchanged.

Geisinger Shamokin –an increase of one patient…three coronavirus patients

Evangelical Community Hospital – a decrease of four patients…one coronavirus patient

The state says there are 2,254,523 individuals who have tested negative to date. In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 30 percent of cases so far in October. Approximately 12,125 of total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.