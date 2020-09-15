24 new Valley COVID-19 cases, 15 in Snyder; Over 1,100 new state cases

HARRISBURG – There are 24 new Valley COVID-19 cases again, most of them in Snyder County, and there are over 1,100 new statewide cases. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 15 new cases in Snyder County at 224 since the start of the pandemic and three deaths. Most of the new cases are being reported at The Manor at Penn Village in Selinsgrove, according to the state.

Five new Northumberland County cases have been confirmed at 811 overall and 44 deaths. At Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation, the state says there are have 109 resident cases, 56 staff cases and 33 deaths since that outbreak.

Four new Union County cases have been confirmed at 439 overall and six deaths. Among five county long-term care facilities, there are 12 resident cases and now six staff cases.

There are no new Montour County cases, remaining at 161 overall and five deaths.

At Valley hospitals, eight patients remain at Geisinger Danville, there are now seven at Geisinger Shamokin, and there remain five at Evangelical Community. There are still no patients on ventilators.

Statewide, over 1,100 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to over 146,000, of which 82% have recovered. Six new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is still over 7,800. Centre is reporting an increase of 212 cases and Philadelphia is reporting a two-day increase of 197 cases. There are 1,695,284 patients who have tested negative to date.

