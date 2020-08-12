23 new Valley COVID-19 cases, Northumberland County now at 15 deaths

HARRISBURG – 23 more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Valley, along with two more deaths in Northumberland County. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed Northumberland County now has 15 deaths since the pandemic, along with 513 total cases, as six new cases have been confirmed. There have been no new cases confirmed at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation – yesterday we told you 57 cumulative residents tested positive.

14 new Union County cases have also been confirmed, now at 276 overall since the pandemic and two deaths. There are no new cases at USP Lewisburg once again, remaining with 18 active cases among inmates.

Snyder has three new cases at 112 overall and two deaths, and Montour remains with 104 overall cases and three deaths.

Statewide, 849 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the state total over 121,000 since the pandemic, of which 78% have recovered. 33 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 7,300. Cases in 19-24 year-olds state wide continue spiking, including approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 8 percent of cases so far in August in Northcentral PA. There are 1,271,976 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 8,749 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.