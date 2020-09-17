23 new Valley COVID-19 cases, 10 in Union County

HARRISBURG – 23 new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, along with over 900 new statewide cases. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health confirmed 10 new Union County cases at 448 since the start of the pandemic at six deaths. Among five county long-term care facilities, there are now 14 resident cases and six staff cases.

Seven new Snyder County cases have been confirmed at 243 overall and three deaths, with a number of cases being reported at The Manor at Penn Village in Selinsgrove.

Northumberland County has six new cases at 832 overall and 46 deaths. Among seven county long-term care facilities, there are now 209 overall resident cases, 68 overall staff cases and 42 deaths. Montour County has no new cases, remaining at 162 overall and five deaths.

At Valley universities, Bucknell has 17 cumulative cases, including 13 among students and four among faculty/staff . There are four active cases there. At Bloomsburg, there are 331 total student cases and two employee cases – 14 new student cases were reported Wednesday.

At Valley hospitals, Geisinger Danville has nine patients, Geisinger Shamokin has seven patients and Evangelical Community Hospital has five patients. There are none on ventilators.

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 71 percent of cases so far in September.

Statewide, 933 new cases have been confirmed, with the statewide total over 147,000, of which 82% have recovered. 10 new deaths have also been confirmed with the state death toll over 7,900.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 152 cases, Centre is reporting an increase of 151, Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 168 cases, and York is reporting an increase of 103 cases.

There are 1,721,275 patients who have tested negative to date.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.