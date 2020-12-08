2021 Farm Show Butter Sculpture Cancelled Due To Pandemic

HARRISBURG – There will be no Butter Sculpture at the upcoming ‘virtual’ Pennsylvania Farm Show. The state Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday its cancelling the annual feature because of the resurgence of COVID-19.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding says organizers are exploring other opportunities to highlight the importance of dairy to the state’s economy and its enjoyment by consumers.

Redding says the 2021 virtual farm show will still go on. He says the focus continues to be providing educational, engaging, 100% virtual stories, and pre-recorded video tours. It’ll also include lively, issue-oriented conversations to invite all Pennsylvanians to encounter agriculture for the first time or see it from a whole new perspective from the safety of their homes.