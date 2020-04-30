SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – Another major sports event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an announcement on its Facebook Page, Little League International has announced the 2020 Little League World Series has been cancelled. The 2020 Little League Classic between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles has also been cancelled, but the event will return to Historic Bowman Field in 2021. Click here for the full announcement.
2020 Little League World Series cancelled due to COVID-19
