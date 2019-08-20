2019 Northumberland County Fair is this week

SUNBURY – An annual summer tradition is back this week in Northumberland County. The 20th annual Northumberland County Fair kicks off Wednesday and continues through Saturday. The fairgrounds are located at Tall Cedars Grove just off Seven Points Road outside Sunbury.

Joe Bartello is a county fair board member says some old favorites are back this year, “The pedal tractor-pulls for the little kids, the garden tractor pulls for the bigger kids on Wednesday night, and we also have what we call the farmer’s triathlon, which is the bail throwing, bail stacking, and the pedal tractor-pull.”

Bartello says there is something new this year, it’s the 4-H Animal Science Quiz Bowl, “It’ll be like four or more groups of 4-H kids from different areas. It’ll be a Jeopardy-like contest.”

And of course, the fair’s famous bake sale is back Wednesday, but board member Mary Anne Troutman says be sure to those items before they’re gone, “Mostly, you have to fight off the board members to see what there is for sale. We take our baked goods that are in the competition once they’ve been judged, they get cut up into pieces and we sell the pieces.”

The fair is open 3-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 3-10 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. See a complete schedule at northumberlandcountyfair.com.