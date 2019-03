PENN TWP – An investigation is ongoing after $2,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a building in Snyder County. Selinsgrove state police say the incident occurred sometime between February 16 and February 17 at a building on Kuster Road in Penn Township.

Selinsgrove troopers say some stole a gold bracelet worth $500, a gold necklace worth $1,200, and a gold watch worth $300. Troopers say they are still investigating that incident.