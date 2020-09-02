20 new Valley COVID-19 cases, Northumberland County over 700 total cases

HARRISBURG – 20 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the Valley, and Northumberland County is over 700 cases since the start of the pandemic. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 11 new Northumberland County cases, now at 703 overall and 35 deaths. Four new cases have been confirmed in Montour and Union counties – Montour is now at 137 overall and five deaths, and Union is at 390 overall and six deaths. Snyder County has one new case at 167 overall and two deaths.

In Valley long-term care facilities, there are now six Northumberland County facilities with cases – 184 among residents, 62 among staff, and now 37 deaths have been reported. Most of those cases and deaths are at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation at 109 resident cases, 28 resident deaths and 57 staff cases since that outbreak, according to the state. There are also five Union County facilities with cases – three among residents and four among staff.

At Valley hospitals, there are 12 patients at Geisinger in Danville, five at Geisinger Shamokin, and six at Evangelical Community Hospital. There are no patients on ventilators.

Statewide, 816 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to over 135,000, of which 82% have recovered. 21 new deaths have also been confirmed, with the state death toll over 7,700. There are 1,552,085 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 9,710 of our total cases are among health care workers.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.