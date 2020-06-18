20 new COVID-19 cases in the Valley, 18 in Northumberland County

HARRISBURG – A spike in new COVID-19 cases in the Valley have been confirmed Thursday. In its daily update, the state Department of Health confirmed 20 new Valley cases. That includes 18 in Northumberland County at 252 and four deaths. Snyder County has one new case at 61 and one death and Montour County has a new case at 68. Union remains with 83 cases and two deaths.

Statewide, 418 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the PA total to over 80,000 – 76% of those patients have recovered. 42 new deaths have also been confirmed, keeping the state’s death toll over 6,300.

The department says mask wearing is required in all businesses in yellow and green phases of reopening.

There are 630 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 543,000 people who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.