18-year-old ‘critical,’ three others hurt in Union County double fatal

LEWISBURG – More details have been released from Sunday morning’s fatal crash in Union County that killed a Midd-West High School graduate and a 32-year-old Northumberland man.

Milton state police say 18-year-old Qamar Yasin-Bradley of Milton was seriously hurt, Geisinger says he is in critical condition, and there are three others are injured. Milton troopers say a 17-year-old female from Muncy suffered serious injuries and was taken to Geisinger, and a 16-year-old male and 17-year-old male suffered minor injuries and were both taken to Evangelical Community Hospital. The teen’s names aren’t disclosed by state police.

We last told you killed in the crash was 19-year-old Joe Rodriquez, a 2020 Midd-West High School graduate, and 32-year-old Matt Jodon of Northumberland. The crash occurred on Route 15 south in Kelly Township, Union County just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers say Jodon’s vehicle was traveling north on Route 15 south and hit an SUV head-on that was traveling south on Route 15. Rodriquez was the front-seat passenger of the second vehicle hit head-on, and Yasin-Bradley, along with the 17-year-old female from Lewisburg and 16-year-old male from Lewisburg were injured, they were also in that vehicle.

The 17-year-old male injured was the driver from Middleburg. Jodon’s vehicle hit a third vehicle on its passenger side, no one in that third vehicle was injured, but did contain children ages 10, 6, and 3. The driver of that third auto, Naja Moore of Hughesville, was cited for driving while her license was suspended.

Route 15 was closed for several hours, but reopened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to PennDOT.