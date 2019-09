LEWISBURG – Route 15 southbound near Bucknell University is back open after a car hit two pedestrians, injuring one of them. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 tells us the crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. CSR 911 tells us a vehicle hit two pedestrians, and one pedestrian was injured and taken to Evangelical Community Hospital. No other injuries have been reported.

The road was closed for about four hours, causing major traffic backups throughout Lewisburg.