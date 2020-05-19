2 new Valley COVID-19 cases, state over 4,600 deaths  

HARRISBURG – Low new COVID-19 case counts continue being reported this week across PA and the Valley. In Tuesday’s daily update, the state Department of Health confirmed only 610 statewide cases, keeping the total over 63,000. However, there was an increase of 119 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to over 4,600.

In the Valley, two new cases were reported in Northumberland County at 145. The rest of the Valley remains the same – Montour with 50 cases, Snyder with 33 cases and one death, and Union County is down to 50 cases and one death.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County remains with 337 cases and 29 deaths, while Lycoming County reported a ninth death, but remains with 149 cases. Schuylkill County has five new cases at 534 and 20 deaths, Dauphin has 11 new cases at 989 and 50 deaths. Juniata remains with 94 cases and two deaths.

There are over 286,000 people who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.