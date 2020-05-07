2 new Valley COVID-19 cases, over 3,400 PA deaths

HARRISBURG – Two new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Valley Thursday, and the Pennsylvania virus death toll is now over 3,400.

In its daily update, the state Department of Health says 310 newly confirmed deaths were reported Thursday, but account for deaths over the past several weeks. In addition, over 1,000 new cases were reported, bringing the statewide total to just under 53,000.

In the Valley, only Northumberland and Union counties had new cases at 112 and 40 each, Union still has one death. Snyder County remains at 33 cases and one death, and Montour remains with 50 cases.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County has four new cases at 306 and five new deaths at 21. Lycoming has nine new cases at 99 and four deaths. Schuylkill County has 422 cases and 10 deaths, Dauphin County has 735 cases and 33 deaths. Juniata is up to 92 cases and one death.

There are over 209,000 people who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.