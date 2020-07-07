2 new Valley COVID-19 cases, nearly 1,000 new PA cases

HARRISBURG – Two new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, but a big jump in new cases statewide. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health confirmed a new case in Northumberland County at 328 and eight deaths. A new case has also been confirmed in Union County at 96 and two deaths. There are no changes to Montour and Snyder County numbers.

Statewide, 995 new cases have been confirmed, the highest since mid-May, putting the state’s case total over 91,000, of which 77% have recovered.

The department now says a second death, and 52 cases among residents have been confirmed among three Northumberland County nursing homes. There are still eight cases among employees in the three facilities.

State officials remind residents mask wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.

There are also over 758,000 people who have tested negative to date.