2 more deaths & 15 new COVID-19 cases in Northumberland County, 12 new Snyder cases  

HARRISBURG – There are two more COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Northumberland County, and there are 28 new Valley COVID-19 cases, with most of them coming in Northumberland and Snyder counties. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 15 new Northumberland County cases at 826 since the start of the pandemic and there are now 46 deaths.

Snyder County has 12 new cases, a second straight day of double-digit new cases. The county now has 236 total cases and three deaths. We told you Tuesday there are a number of cases being reported at The Manor at Penn Village in Selinsgrove.

Montour County has one new case at 162 overall and five deaths. Union has one less case than listed Tuesday, now at 438 overall cases, instead of 439. Six deaths have been previously reported in the county. Among five county long-term care facilities, there are now 13 resident cases and six staff cases.

Statewide, 776 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to over 146,000, of which 82% have recovered. There are 28 new statewide deaths as well, and the death toll is now over 7,900.

In 19-24 year-olds across North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 71 percent of cases so far in September.

There are 1,708,131 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 10,204 of our total cases are among health care workers.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.