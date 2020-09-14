UPDATE: 2-Hour delay Mondays for the Line Mountain School District starting today

MANDATA – A Valley school district will now be operating on a two-hour delay each Monday to allow more remote learning preparation for its teachers. On social media, Line Mountain School District says starting today, each Monday will be a two-hour delayed start for students only until further notice.

Superintendent Dave Campbell says there are 98 of a little over 1,000 students in the district who are signed up for remote learning. Campbell says of those 98 students, there are about 20-25 who are having internet troubles and have to do remote learning by packets prepared by teachers. He says the 20-25 students having trouble are mostly on the elementary level.

The rest of the district is conducting full in-person learning since starting the school year.