2 DUI arrests after checkpoint over Memorial Day weekend

SNYDER COUNTY – Selinsgrove state troopers make two drunk driving arrests after conducting a DUI checkpoint and roving patrols in the county over the Memorial Day weekend. Selinsgrove troopers tell us the checkpoints took place Sunday evening. Locations were throughout Snyder County.

Troopers say of 46 motorists contacted, two were arrested for DUI and they discovered one driver where a DUI-related suspension was being violated. Three speeding citations were also issued, and nine other traffic citations. Troopers say 28 warnings were given out as well. Troopers remind motorists not to drink and drive, buckle up, and slow down.