Two people displaced after two-alarm house fire in Columbia Co

COLUMBIA COUNTY – Two people are displaced by a house fire in Columbia County Sunday night. Montour-Columbia 911 reports the fire was first reported at 8 p.m. at a home at 616 Rohrsburg Road in Greenwood Township. The 911 center says the fire was fully involved upon firefighters arrival, starting in the kitchen.

There were no injuries reported. The 911 center says the American Red Cross was called to the scene to help the two residents of the home. Volunteers from Millville, Benton, Orangeville, Espy, Unityville, Buckhorn, and Lightstreet Fire Departments responded.