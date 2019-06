MIFFLINBURG— A two alarm fire occurred in Mifflinburg overnight. Local firefighters were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. Union County Communications tells us the two-alarm fire occurred on Market Street. We don’t have any reports of injuries. Fire units responded from Mifflinburg, Middleburg, New Berlin, Penns Creek and West End to the fire.

No other details have been released about the residents or the condition of the home now. We will have more on this story as it develops.