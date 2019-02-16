UPDATE: Kelly Township building destroyed in weekend blaze

LEWISBURG – Some additional details are out on the weekend structure fire in Union County. A release from the William Cameron Engine Company says they were dispatched to the 3200 block of Colonel John Kelly Road in Kelly Township around 4:20 a.m. Saturday morning. They say the fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene. The 911 Center told WKOK the building address was 3266 and the the building was destroyed.

No injuries were reported and crews remained on scene for nearly 4 hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the PSP Fire Marshall. Crews from Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Milton, Winfield, and White Deer Township Fire Departments responded.