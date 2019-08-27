UPDATE: Home destroyed after two-alarm house fire

POINT TWP – A two-alarm fire has destroyed a home along Route 147 in Point Township, Northumberland County Northumberland County Communications tells us the fire was first reported just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, just outside Northumberland, at a home at 378 Susquehanna Trail. No injuries were reported.

Point Township Fire Chief Jim Geise tells us a neighbor reported the fire. He says the homeowner was in the home at the time, but got out safely. Multiple volunteer fire crews responded, and the blaze was well involved upon their arrival. Geise also says the house was already fallen down before crews got there, and the home is a total loss. A state fire marshal is heading to the scene and the American Red Cross has been notified. Geise says crews cleared the scene around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Volunteer crews from Northumberland, Sunbury, Point Township, Warrior Run, and Upper Augusta Township responded, along with Mahoning Township out of Montour County, and Shamokin Dam out of Snyder County.