18 new Valley COVID-19 cases, 11 in Union County

HARRISBURG – 18 new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, most of them in Union County. In its daily update Monday, the state Department of Health confirmed 11 new Union County cases, now at 417 since the start of the pandemic and six deaths. There are also five county long-term care facilities with the virus, including six patient cases, four staff cases and no deaths across those facilities.

Three new Montour County cases have been confirmed at 147 overall and five deaths. There are two new cases in Snyder and Northumberland counties at 184 overall and three deaths, and 766 overall and 39 deaths, respectively. No changes in Northumberland County long-term care facilities numbers were reported in Monday’s update.

Statewide, 547 new cases have been confirmed, with the statewide total now over 139,000 since the pandemic, of which 82% have recovered. 20 new deaths have also been confirmed, and the state death toll is over 7,700.

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 26 percent of cases in August.

There are 1,608,378 people who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 9,901 of the total cases are among health care workers.