18 new COVID-19 cases in The Valley, 705 new statewide

HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health says The Valley has another 18 new cases of COVID-19 today, most of those new cases are in Union County. The new 201 positive test result number is almost 70 more than the number of new cases reported since Friday.

The department reports today, 10 new cases in Union County. Their total is now 201 positive test results among Union County residents, which is an increase of 69 since Friday. Friday was when the federal government started reporting positive cases at the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary. At the pen, the feds continue to say there are 35 confirmed cases among inmates, and one staffer who has recovered. Union County has had two previously announced deaths from COVID-19.

Snyder County has no new cases; their total is still at 100 with two deaths. Northumberland County has five new cases for a total of 421 cases and 11 deaths. Montour County has three new cases, their total now at 97, and three deaths.

Statewide, the Department of Health says there are 705 additional positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 115,714. The state has 12 new deaths reported for a total of 7,244. The state’s overall recovery rate is back up to 76%, it was 75% earlier this week.

You can read more info HERE