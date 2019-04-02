17-year-old male out of the hospital after Shamokin Dam fire 

SHAMOKIN DAM – A 17-year-old male is out of the hospital after a Shamokin Dam house fire March 25. Shamokin Dam Fire Chief Jon Gray tells WKOK at the time of the blaze, the male reportedly suffered from smoke inhalation. EMT’s on scene told Gray at the time the male was in critical condition and was taken to the hospital. Gray says the teen has since been released and is doing better.

The fire occurred just after 2 a.m. March 25 at the home at 101 Baldwin Boulevard. The fire occurred in a bedroom and firefighter. It reportedly started when a lamp fell on a mattress and started the fire.