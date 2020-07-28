17 new Valley COVID-19 cases, over 1,100 new state cases

HARRISBURG – Big spikes in new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Valley and statewide. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 17 new Valley cases, including nine in Northumberland County at 390 overall since the pandemic and 11 deaths. Four new cases have been confirmed in Union County at 128 overall and two deaths. Snyder has three new cases at 90 overall and two deaths. Montour has one new case at 92 overall and three deaths.

Statewide, over 1,100 new cases have been confirmed, with the state overall total now over 109,000 since the outbreak, of which 75% have recovered. Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 119 cases, Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 175 cases and Delaware County is reporting an increase of 118 cases. Increases of cases in 19-24-year-olds continue, including nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in July.

24 new statewide deaths have also been confirmed, and the state death toll is over 7,100.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.

There are 641 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,059,776 patients who have tested negative to date.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.