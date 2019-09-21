BLOOMSBURG – The 164th annual Bloomsburg Fair begins today and continues through next Saturday, September 28. The fair committee says there are several new attractions at this year’s event. At 3 p.m. each day outside the Martz Technology/Farm Museum Building, there will be a grape stomping competition featuring local elected officials.

There will be giant pumpkin weighing at 4 p.m. in the Agricultural Building. Superintendent of Livestock, Jeff Giger, needs your help naming the goat and pig replicas that are new additions to the Livestock Area this year. Complete an entry form for each animal and place it in the marked containers in the Livestock Area. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, September 25th.

Tractor and truck pulling will take place at the Grandstand this evening beginning at 7 p.m. Other concerts taking place this week include Amy Grant, the Oak Ridge Boys, Cheap Trick, Foreigner and Toby Keith. You can find more information about the Bloomsburg Fair at bloomsburgfair.com.