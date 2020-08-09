16 new Valley COVID-19 cases, 760 new PA cases

HARRISBURG – 16 new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, and a slight increase in the viral outbreak at the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary. In its daily update Sunday, the state Department of Health confirmed six new Northumberland County cases, now at 466 since the pandemic and 13 deaths.

Union has seven new cases, now at 225 overall and two deaths. Also in Union County, there are now 51 total COVID-19 cases at USP Lewisburg and one staff member. Further north at Allenwood’s two facilities, there are two staff cases and one inmate case.

Snyder County has two more cases at 104 overall and two deaths. Montour has one new case at 102 overall and three deaths.

In Valley hospital numbers, six patients remain hospitalized in Montour County, with one on a ventilator. Northumberland and Union counties have one and two hospitalizations, respectively.

Statewide, 760 new cases have been confirmed, putting Pennsylvania’s total at over 118,000. One new death has also been confirmed, and the state death toll is over 7,300. There are over 1.2 million people who have tested negative for the virus.