Coronavirus update: 16 new Valley COVID-19 cases, 670 state cases

HARRISBURG – 16 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Valley. In its daily update Sunday, the state Department of Health say there are four new cases and no new deaths in each Valley county – Northumberland County is at 672 overall since the pandemic and 34 deaths, Union is at 371 overall and four deaths, Snyder is at 164 overall and two deaths, and Montour is at 133 overall and five deaths.

There are no new cases reported at neither Allenwood or Lewisburg federal prisons.

At Valley hospitals, there are 11 patients at Geisinger in Danville, none on ventilators; five patients at Geisinger Shamokin hospital, none on ventilators, and six patients at Evangelical Community Hospital, one on a ventilator.

Statewide, 670 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to over 133,000, of which 82% have recovered. Two new deaths have also been confirmed, with the state death toll still over 7,600.

There are 1,515,899 patients who have tested negative to date.

In 19-24 year-old cases in north central PA, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August.

Approximately 9,608 of our total cases are among health care workers.

