HARRISBURG – 16 new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, along with over 600 new state cases. In its daily update Sunday, the state Department of Health confirmed eight new Northumberland County cases at 625 overall and 24 deaths.

Union has five new cases at 359 overall and four deaths. There were no new cases reported at the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary.

In Snyder County, three new cases have been confirmed at 137 overall and two deaths, while Montour has no new cases, remaining at 123 overall and three deaths.

Statewide, 619 cases have been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to over 129,000, of which 80% have recovered. Two new deaths have also been confirmed, and the state death toll is over 7,500. Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 86 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 80 cases. In 19-24 year-olds in Northcentral PA, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 10 percent of cases so far in August.

There are 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,423,972 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 9,307 of our total cases are amongst health care workers.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.