16 new cases & one new Northumberland County death, 28 new Valley cases

HARRISBURG – 28 new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, with a little over half in Northumberland County; there’s also another death in Northumberland County. In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health confirmed 16 new Northumberland County cases at 848 since the start of the pandemic, and a 47th death has also been confirmed. Among seven county long-term care facilities, there are 217 total resident cases, 68 overall staff cases and 42 deaths.

Snyder County has nine new cases at 252 overall and three deaths. The state is reported 42 total resident cases and six staff cases at a county long-term care facility – it’s unclear if all of them are at The Manor at Penn Village in Selinsgrove, where a number of cases were reported there earlier this week.

Union County has three new cases at 451 overall and six deaths. Among five county long-term care facilities, there are now 15 total resident cases and six staff cases.

Montour County has no new cases again, remaining at 162 overall and five deaths.

Statewide, 760 new cases have been confirmed, with the statewide total over 148,000 and an 82% recovery rate. 21 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 7,900. There are 1,732,805 patients who have tested negative to date.

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 70 percent of cases so far in September.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.