16 mumps cases at Temple Univ: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Health officials say at least 16 cases of mumps have been confirmed at Temple University, the most cases in the city since 2011. The Department of Public Health for Philadelphia said Thursday the effectiveness of the mumps vaccination tends to wane over time so it’s not necessarily a case of unvaccinated people.

Spokesman James Garrow says the outbreaks tend to be more common on college campuses where people are more closely in contact. There is no cure for mumps. Symptoms include feeling tired, fever and swollen salivary glands on the side of the face. Garrow said the outbreak probably won’t increase in number since Temple health officials are being told to treat the virus instead of testing. The city’s public health department said in 2017, there were eight confirmed cases in Philadelphia.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday tossed out porn actress Stormy Daniels’ lawsuit against President Donald Trump that sought to tear up a hush-money settlement about their alleged affair. U.S. District Court Judge S. James Otero in Los Angeles said the suit was irrelevant after Trump and his former personal lawyer agreed not to penalize Daniels for violating a nondisclosure agreement she signed in exchange for a $130,000 payment.

Attorney Michael Cohen admitted in federal court he arranged the payment to silence Daniels and help Trump win the presidency. He pleaded guilty to campaign violations. Trump has denied the alleged 2006 affair.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, had wanted a court to declare the agreement illegal so she could speak out without fear of financial penalties if she violated it. The shell company Cohen set up to handle the deal, Essential Consultants, had once sought to fight Daniels in arbitration for violating the nondisclosure agreement by speaking in public about the alleged affair. Cohen had even threatened a $20 million lawsuit against her before vowing not to.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Most people think of Facebook as a place where anything they might share could end up being seen by nearly anyone. But now, CEO Mark Zuckerberg is trying to shift the company’s focus to messaging services designed to serve as a privacy fortress. Facebook is considering creating ways for small groups of people to hold encrypted conversations that neither Facebook nor any other outsider can read. It also plans to let messages automatically disappear, a feature pioneered by its rival Snapchat. Such moves could minimize fears some have that social media posts can follow people throughout their lives. The effort may also help Facebook ward off additional scrutiny from government regulators who are increasingly concerned about privacy risks.

SADDLE RIVER, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey town is putting some bite in an ordinance that could result in hefty fines and even jail time for owners of barking dogs. The Saddle River council is amending a one-sentence noise rule by placing time restrictions that would prohibit dogs from barking, howling or yelping for more than 20 minutes between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. or for more than 15 minutes between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Violators would face a fine of up to $1,000, up to 90 days or up to 90 days of community service. Saddle River Borough Administrator Jerry Giaimis says there was one incident in particular that prompted the change. He says he couldn’t elaborate on what the incident was. A vote is scheduled for March 18.

NEW YORK (AP) — Woodstock co-founder Michael Lang says the wait is almost over regarding performers for Woodstock 50, despite media reports claiming Jay-Z, Black Keys and others will perform at the August event. Yesterday, Variety reported that Dead & Company, Chance the Rapper, Imagine Dragons and more will perform at Woodstock 50.

In a statement, Lang says they “are in the final stages of laying the groundwork and can’t wait to stage this once-in-a-lifetime event.” Also yesterday, in an interview with the Associated Press, Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds said the band has been in talks about performing. The original Woodstock took place in 1969. Woodstock 50 will take place Aug. 16-18 in Watkins Glen, New York, about 115 miles northwest of the original site.

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (AP) — You’ve heard about people being called “GOAT,” as in greatest of all time. In Fair Haven, Vermont, the newly picked honorary mayor isn’t “GOAT” but a goat — as in a 3-year-old Nubian goat named Lincoln. The nanny was chosen this week by townspeople for the one-year stint as honorary pet mayor. Lincoln takes office on Tuesday. There were 16 pets on the ballot — and voting was open to all town residents. Most of the candidates were dogs and cats — though Lincoln also prevailed over a gerbil named Crystal, who was also on the ballot. Fair Haven is a town of about 2,500 along the border with New York. It doesn’t have an actual mayor.

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Kimbal Mackenzie had 27 points as Bucknell got past Holy Cross 77-65 in the Patriot League Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday night. John Meeks had 14 points for Bucknell (20-11). Nate Sestina added 14 points and nine rebounds. Austin Butler had 13 points for the Crusaders (16-17). Jehyve Floyd added 13 points. Jacob Grandison had 13 points and nine rebounds. This game was, and all Bison men’s basketball games are, on our sister station Eagle 107.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Murray stopped 25 shots for his 10th career shutout and the Pittsburgh Penguins opened a pivotal home-and-home with the Columbus Blue Jackets by rolling to a 3-0 victory. Phil Kessel scored for the first time in 17 games for the Penguins. Nick Bjugstad collected his ninth of the season for Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby took a high stick from Columbus’ Boone Jenner in the third period but returned to add an empty-net goal and extend his goal streak to six consecutive games.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers made a significant investment in protecting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, signing Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey and left guard Ramon Foster to new deals. Foster was set to become a free agent when the new league year begins but that’s off the table after the 10-year veteran agreed to a two-year deal that will pay him $8.25 million. Pouncey, a seven-time Pro Bowler, agreed to a two-year extension worth $22 million that runs through the 2021 season. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Harper homered for the second straight day in a simulated game against Philadelphia Phillies minor leaguers. Harper had an opposite-field homer to left in the first of 12 plate appearances. After agreeing last weekend to a record $330 million, 13-year contract, the 26-year-old outfielder is expected to make his first appearance in a spring training game Saturday. Harper has been an All-Star in six of seven big league seasons and was a unanimous pick for the NL MVP award in 2015. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues on WKOK.com.

