15 new Valley COVID-19 cases, no new statewide deaths

HARRISBURG – 15 new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. In its daily update Monday, the state Department of Health confirmed nine new Northumberland County cases at 681 overall since the pandemic began with 34 previously announced deaths.

Six new cases have also been confirmed in Union County at 377 overall and four deaths. Montour County overall case count has gone down from 133 to 132 and five deaths. Snyder remains at 164 overall cases and two deaths.

In long-term care facilities, there are 184 resident cases in five Northumberland County facilities, along with 61 staff cases and 32 deaths – most of all those numbers are at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation.

At Valley hospitals, Geisinger in Danville is down to 10 patients, none on ventilators. There are still five patients at Geisinger Shamokin, none on ventilators, and there are still six Evangelical Community Hospital patients, and one on a ventilator.

There are no new cases reported at the Lewisburg or Allenwood federal prisons.

Statewide, 521 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to over 134,000 since the pandemic began, of whom 82% have recovered. No new deaths have been reported, which keeps the state death toll over 7,600. There are 1,524,195 patients who have tested negative to date. In 19-24 year-olds in north central PA, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 24 percent of cases so far in August.

Approximately 9,627 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.