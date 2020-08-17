15 new Valley COVID cases, no new statewide deaths

HARRISBURG – 15 new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, but Monday’s statewide daily case county is below 400, and there were again no new statewide deaths reported. In its daily update, the state Department of Health confirmed 12 new Northumberland County cases at 575 since the pandemic and 18 deaths. Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation remains with 57 resident cases and 25 staff cases.

Two more Snyder County cases have been confirmed at 124 overall and two deaths, and Montour County has one new case at 113 overall and three deaths.

Union County’s overall case count is down one from 306 listed Sunday, to 305 listed Monday, and two deaths. At the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary, there are four new COVID-19 cases confirmed among inmates, now at 63 total and three staffers there. No changes have been reported to Allenwood’s numbers.

Statewide, 384 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to over 124,000 since the pandemic, of which 79% have recovered. There are still no new deaths reported, which keeps the state death toll over 7,400. For 19-24 year-old statewide cases, they are at approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 9 percent of cases so far in August in Northcentral Pennsylvania. There are 1,342,475 patients who have tested negative to date.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.

