15 new Valley COVID-19 cases, 40th Northumberland County death

HARRISBURG – 15 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in The Valley, and in Northumberland County, 40th person has died from the coronavirus.

In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed six new Northumberland County cases, bring to 773 the number of people who have tested positive since the start of the pandemic. Among seven county long-term care facilities, there are now 39 deaths reported, along with 200 residents with COVID-19 and 65 employee with the disease. Most of the numbers stem from an outbreak at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation, where there are now 109 resident cases, 56 staff cases and 32 residents died.

Snyder County has five new cases at 191 overall and three deaths, and Montour has four new cases at 154 overall and five deaths.

Union County’s case count is down again, now at 411 overall cases since the start of the pandemic – down from 414 listed Tuesday, and 417 listed Monday. There are also six previously announced deaths in Union county.

At Valley hospitals, Geisinger’s Danville and Shamokin campuses and Evangelical Community Hospital each have six patients, but none on ventilators.

Statewide, 931 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to over 141,000, of which 82% have recovered. 14 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is now over 7,800.

Centre County is reporting an increase of 180 cases. There are 1,625,640 people who have tested negative to date.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.